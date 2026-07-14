Hiphop Tamizha's Meesaya Murukku 2 shoot enters final stage; September release likely

CHENNAI: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi's much-awaited film Meesaya Murukku 2 has reached the final stage of shooting, according to industry sources.
With only two days of filming left, the sequel is expected to complete production soon, said a Maalaimalar report.
While an official announcement is yet to be made, the makers are reportedly planning to release the film in theatres this September.
Meesaya Murukku, released in 2017, marked Aadhi's debut as both an actor and director and became a blockbuster. Nearly a decade later, he is returning with the sequel.
The film's title teaser has already created excitement among fans. The story is set across two different time periods the 1980s and the present day. Aadhi will be seen in a dual role, including that of a young musician who challenges traditional views on Indian classical music.
Like the first film, Aadhi has handled the story, screenplay, dialogues, direction, music and lyrics for Meesaya Murukku 2.
The film also stars Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan and Ketika Sharma as the female leads. Nassar, Aadukalam Naren, Karunas, Sha Ra and Harshath Khan play key supporting roles.
The songs Pappali Pazhame and Aura 10/10, released earlier, have received a good response online. The makers are expected to announce the official release date after the shooting is completed.