THANE: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Friday staged protests in Mumbai and Kolhapur seeking removal of "objectionable" scenes from the recently released film "Ramayana", alleging that it distorts Maharshi Valmiki’s epic and glorifies demon king Ravana.
It held a protest outside Dadar railway station in central Mumbai. A similar agitation was also held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kolhapur.
During the protests, participants signed formal memorandums addressed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding immediate deletion of objectionable scenes and dialogues, a fresh re-examination of the film, and mandatory pre-release screenings of upcoming instalments before seers, Ramayana scholars, and experts in Hindu scriptures.
In a statement issued by HJS spokesperson Uday Dhuri here, the organisation asserted that the Hindu community would not tolerate attempts to alter the "Ramayana", revered by crores of Hindus, to push a specific ideological agenda under the guise of creative liberty.
"After watching certain scenes in the film, one is compelled to question whether it is a Ramayana film or a story intended to glorify Ravana. An unarmed Ravana fights thousands, while armed Lord Shri Ram and Lakshman flee at the sight of demons? Bharat will not tolerate such distortion of the Ramayana," he said.
The HJS highlighted several specific scenes in the film that it claims directly contradict the original text and demean Hindu deities.
It also questioned the Central Board of Film Certification for clearing the film.
"Objections raised against films that hurt the religious sentiments of other communities are taken into consideration. Why, then, does the Certification Board appear indifferent when the religious beliefs of Hindus are concerned?" it asked.