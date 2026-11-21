It held a protest outside Dadar railway station in central Mumbai. A similar agitation was also held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kolhapur.

During the protests, participants signed formal memorandums addressed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding immediate deletion of objectionable scenes and dialogues, a fresh re-examination of the film, and mandatory pre-release screenings of upcoming instalments before seers, Ramayana scholars, and experts in Hindu scriptures.

In a statement issued by HJS spokesperson Uday Dhuri here, the organisation asserted that the Hindu community would not tolerate attempts to alter the "Ramayana", revered by crores of Hindus, to push a specific ideological agenda under the guise of creative liberty.