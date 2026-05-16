Hindi & Malayalam version of ‘Drishyam 3’ will have different narratives, say makers

The third part of “Drishyam” was in the news a few months ago after the sudden exit of Akshaye Khanna, who played a pivotal role in the second part. The makers then roped in Jaideep Ahlawat for “Drishyam 3”.Abhishek said Jaideep is playing a new character in the upcoming film, distinct from the one Khanna portrayed as IG Tarun Ahlawat in the previous installment.“Jaideep is a very talented. We have seen his work and we loved him, which is why we thought of him. He has a new character in the film and the audience will be surprised, it will be fun to watch him