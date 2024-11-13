Hilarious trailer of Hello Mummy released

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Rana Daggubati unveiled the trailer of Hello Mummy. Directed by Vaishakh Elans, the film is billed to be a fantasy comedy.

Sharaf U Dheen, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sunny Hinduja play key roles in the Malayalam film. Jomin Mathew, Aibin Thomas, Rahul ES are producing Hello Mummy, with Jakes Bijoy composing the music.

Chaman Chakko is the editor and Praveen Kumar is behind the lens. Hello Mummy is all set to hit the screens on November 21.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is known for her performance in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise in Tamil, will be seen in Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam and headlined by Kamal Haasan.