Hi team celebrates 49 years of Radikaa in film industry

CHENNAI: The team of Nayanthara and Kavin’s Hi recently celebrated the 49 years of the film journey of Radikaa Sarathkumar. The pictures show the team cutting cake and also presenting a garland to the renowned actress.
Radikaa started her film career with Kizhakke Pogum Rail in 1978.
Spanning across almost five decades, she has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, and won various state awards. As a producer, she was feted with the National Award for Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai.
Some of her iconic films include Bhama Rukmani, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Pokkiri Raja, Moondru Mugam, Pillai Nila, Dharma Devathai, Sippikkul Muthu, Poonthotta Kaavalkaran, Kizhakku Cheemaiyile and many more. Her recent film, Thaai Kizhavi, is winning her appreciation from various quarters for her role as Pavunuthayi.