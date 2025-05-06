Here's why Simbu wanted Santhanam in #STR49!

CHENNAI: Actor Silambarasan, who is also called Simbu by his fans, has now disclosed why he was particular about working along with actor Santhanam in director Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s upcoming film that is tentatively being referred to as #STR49.

Silambarasan, who participated in the audio launch event of director S Prem Anand’s much-awaited horror comedy ‘Devil's Double Next Level’, featuring actor Santhanam in the lead, said, "I wish to explain why I wanted Santhanam in #STR49."

"The main reason why I wanted Santhanam is today, a lot of serious movies are getting made. There is a dearth in comedy in films. The level of comedy content in films has gone down. You expect a film with a lot of action and adrenaline rush. Half the films we do are action-oriented and have a lot of aggression in them. So, in Tamil cinema, we need to have a lot of soft, feel good films," Silambarasan said.

"The editor of Devil's Double Next Level has worked in a recently released film called 'Tourist Family'. It was a wonderful film and I express my best wishes to the unit. A lot of films that spread happiness must come. We miss a person like Santhanam for quite some time now. So, apart from acting as a hero in films, he must also combine with actors and directors and do films," Silambarasan added and urged Santhanam to choose films that he liked and work in them as a comedian as well for the sake of fans of Tamil cinema.

"I thought let this film be a starting point to such a step. Several people expressed doubts if he would agree to be a part of the film. I told them that all I had to do was just make a phone call and he would agree for my sake, unmindful of the story or the film. Similarly, when he called me, I knew I had to come for his film's audio launch. The friendship between us is like that," the actor explained.