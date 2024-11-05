Here’s How Ram Charan changes the game for his next 'Game Changer'

MUMBAI: Actor Ram Charan has set a new benchmark by hosting a grand teaser launch event for his upcoming film “Game Changer” in Lucknow.

Interestingly, he has become the first superstar to take such a significant step. The event will take place in the heartland of India, Lucknow, on November 9. While several pan-Indian film teasers have been launched in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, “Game Changer” has quite literally changed the game with its choice of location.

Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, “Game Changer” features Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who fights against corrupt politicians while advocating for fair elections. The action-thriller also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, with a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj and writing by SU Venkatesan and Vivek. Co-produced by Harshit, the action choreography is by Anbariv, with dance sequences directed by Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Prem Rakshit, Bosco Martis, Jhony, and Sandy.

On October 31, the makers announced the official release date for the film's teaser. Sharing an intriguing poster featuring Ram Charan, they wrote, “Light it up. #GameChangerTeaser from November 9. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. #GameChanger takes charge in theatres on January 10th.” In the poster, the RRR actor is seen sporting a rugged look, dressed in a checkered lungi as he sits on a railway track with several people lying in front of him.

The makers have already released the songs “Raa Macha Macha” and “Jaragandi” and are now gearing up to unveil the much-anticipated teaser of the film. A source close to the development revealed that the teaser will be released in the presence of the star cast, along with producer Dil Raju, at a grand event in Lucknow. “Game Changer” is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.