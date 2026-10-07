Hereafter, I will only do mass entertainers: Actor Sivakarthikeyan

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan has announced a shift in his film choices, saying he plans to focus on full-fledged mass entertainers that offer complete entertainment to audiences.
Speaking at a recent meeting with his fans and fan-club administrators in Chennai, the actor said, “Hereafter, I will only do mass entertainers that offer complete entertainment.” He also shared updates about his upcoming projects Seyon and his yet-untitled collaboration with Parking fame director Ramkumar Balakrishnan, tentatively referred to as SK27.
Sivakarthikeyan said his collaboration with Ramkumar is shaping up as a “solid mass commercial entertainer” and is currently in production.The film stars Kayadu Lohar and Sai Abhyankkar composing the music.
The actor also revealed that more than half of Seyon has been completed. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Raj B Shetty and Seeman.
Addressing criticism aimed at him and his fans, Sivakarthikeyan said “Just smile, have fun and keep moving forward,” he said, adding that people should instead give back to those who have helped them along the way.