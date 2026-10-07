Hereafter, I will only do mass entertainers: Actor Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan said his collaboration with Ramkumar is shaping up as a “solid mass commercial entertainer” and is currently in production.The film stars Kayadu Lohar and Sai Abhyankkar composing the music.

The actor also revealed that more than half of Seyon has been completed. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Raj B Shetty and Seeman.