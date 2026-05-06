Herd of cows crossing highway led to car crash that killed RB Choudary in Rajasthan

CHENNAI: Veteran film producer RB Choudary (72), the man behind the Super Good Films banner, tragically lost his life in a road accident on Tuesday (May 5) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, sending shockwaves across the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.
How did the car accident involving RB Choudary occur?
According to media reports, Choudary had travelled to Leelamba village in Pali district under Jodhpur division to attend a family wedding. While returning later that afternoon, he was in a car with his nephew, and driver, Gautam. Around 3 pm, as the vehicle was moving along a national highway near Joontha in the Beawar region, a sudden obstacle changed everything.
A herd of cows unexpectedly entered the road, forcing the driver to react instantly. In an attempt to avoid hitting the animals, he swerved sharply, but lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off course and crashed into a roadside barrier.
Impact of the crash
The collision caused severe damage to the front portion of RB Choudary's car. The producer sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. His nephew and the driver were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment.
Local police arrived soon after, secured the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
His mortal remains were later brought to Chennai, where funeral rites are expected to take place tonight.
The tragic incident has left the film fraternity in shock. Choudary’s sons, actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, along with their family, have been receiving condolences from across film industries, as many mourn the sudden loss of a prominent figure in South Indian cinema.
Who was producer RB Chaudary?
RB Chaudary's banner, Super Good Films, has been producing several award-winning films since 1988. Some of them include Nattamai (1994), Suryavamsam (1997), Thullatha Manamum Thullum (1999), Aanandham (2001), and Keerthi Chakra (2006). His work has earned him seven Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.
His first Tamil production was Pudhu Vasantham (1990), while his 98th and last production was the Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer Maareesan (2025). The banner's 99th film is the upcoming Magudam, which is actor Vishal's first directorial venture.
RB Chaudary is survived by sons Jiiva, Jithan Ramesh, Suresh and wife Mahjabeen. Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh are established actors in the Tamil film industry.