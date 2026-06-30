‘Heartin will deal with deep emotions’

Heartin opened in theatres on June 26 and has found a special place among the audience since then. After playing various shades in his career, actor Sananth has headlined a breezy romantic film, which is one of his firsts. “I see this as a heartfelt film because the emotions we have conveyed in the story are deep and relatable. Everyone who has fallen in love will resonate with the subject. We have kept it simple but the story is deep,” begins Sananth.
Filmmaker Kishore feels that Heartin felt more apt than any other title under peculiar circumstances. “Every traffic signal in Tamil Nadu now has a heartin shaped sign. When I was at a signal one day I thought why not? There have been several love films in Tamil but heartin or the sign of cupid is the best way to expressing love. So, we zeroed in on the title,” he opens up.
Madonna has worked across industries and genres over the years but this story impressed the actor from the beginning. “Some movies may not trigger the interest after 10 minutes into narration. But Heartin stayed so close to me from the beginning. Also, the experience of shooting for the film on sets was as good as I expected or even better than what I had expected. I always wanted to work with a good team and things fell in place with Heartin,” the actor-singer opens up.
Emaya, plays the other female lead and also co-wrote the film with Kishore. When we ask her to choose which of these crafts she enjoyed the most, without a second thought, she replies, “Writing of course. We wrote a lot of drafts and things kept changing, in fact evolving as we kept moving forward and the artistes kept changing. I always love to create fictional world. I love reading and watching movies. So, writing is something I stuck to when it came to films and filmmaking.”
Rajesh has a knack of making a Malayalam film look like a mass Tamil film and a commercial Tamil film like a strong author-backed Malayalam movie. The team smiles looking at Rajesh as he explains, “Kishore had a lot of faith in me. The premise was interesting and there was a personal feeling when I got to know about the script. It was all organic. Music in Heartin will mainly lift the emotions and travel along with the character. It won’t go overboard. After we saw the footage and the visuals, music and the language changed and I wanted to keep it for the best.”
Kishore adds that he had the best team on hand, which ensured that half the job was done. “I wanted the best actors and technicians on board and my producers didn’t think twice. They offered me whatever I asked for,” says the debutant.
Sananth says that despite several romantic films having been released in Tamil, Heartin will be unique. “It will not be stereotyped or be typecast. It is not another love story and I am sure the audience will support it in the coming weeks,” he concludes.