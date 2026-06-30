‘Heartin will deal with deep emotions’

Filmmaker Kishore feels that Heartin felt more apt than any other title under peculiar circumstances. “Every traffic signal in Tamil Nadu now has a heartin shaped sign. When I was at a signal one day I thought why not? There have been several love films in Tamil but heartin or the sign of cupid is the best way to expressing love. So, we zeroed in on the title,” he opens up.

Madonna has worked across industries and genres over the years but this story impressed the actor from the beginning. “Some movies may not trigger the interest after 10 minutes into narration. But Heartin stayed so close to me from the beginning. Also, the experience of shooting for the film on sets was as good as I expected or even better than what I had expected. I always wanted to work with a good team and things fell in place with Heartin,” the actor-singer opens up.