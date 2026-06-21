"He was a father figure to me": Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to director James Burrows

The actress penned a heartwarming note for James Burrows, describing the filmmaker as a "father figure" in his life.

"Papa Burrows. The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs," Aniston wrote on Instagram on Sunday (India Time)," wrote Aniston.

She continued, "He called us his 'kids-- 'Where are the kids?" "Let's see if the kids can make the joke work. No pressure. His own incredible children were generous enough to share him with all of us who were lucky enough to experience his unicorn presence. He was a father figure to me. He always checked in on me. He worried about me, celebrated me, taught me, guided me, and held me through the hardest times and the best of times. He spoiled us rotten."