He-Man’s global fandom surprised 'Masters of the Universe' stars Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Mendes

The new film is based on Mattel’s famous toy line, which inspired a successful animated TV series in 1983 and a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

Galitzine, known for his romantic dramas "Red, White & Royal Blue", "The Idea of You" and comedy film "Bottoms", portrays the iconic character of He-Man in “Masters of the Universe”. The actor said he was unaware of the franchise’s legacy in India, where He-Man became a childhood favorite superhero in the late 1980s.

"I didn't know it was massive in India. Both (him and co-star Camila Mendes) of us kind of realized the magnitude of the following when getting cast in the roles, and we have to remember this is a 40-year-old piece of IP,” the actor told PTI in a virtual interview.

Directed by Travis Knight, the live-action film follows Prince Adam (Galitzine), who is drawn back to Eternia by the mystical Sword of Power only to discover his world shattered under the ruthless rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). Actor Camila Mendes plays the role of a warrior, Teela.

Mendes said both she and Galitzine only knew a little about He-Man's popularity and they had to study the franchise's history once they got the parts.