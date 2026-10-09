He made my life hell: Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar's death, life after #MeToo movement

Dutta had accused Patekar, who passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack in Goa, of misbehaving with her when they were shooting an item song for the 2008 movie "Horn Ok Pleassss”.

In October 2018, she repeated her allegations, which kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Dutta said she faced attacks on her life and there would be goons following her everywhere.

"People don't know the state I have been in since the MeToo movement. The girl who used to work out five days a week, who used to roam around the world without fear, I never had any security issues and no trouble traveling anywhere," Dutta said.

"After #MeToo, such incidents have happened with me that I can't even narrate it here on Instagram. Your face will be wet with shame. People don't know what all has happened to me. In 2024, someone cut the brakes of my car. The goons used to follow me everywhere after the #MeToo movement," she added.