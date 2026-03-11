Haven’t dubbed Korean dialogues in Tamil: Ra Karthik

“Nitham Oru Vaanam dealt with familiar landscapes but Made in Korea is completely different. In fact, this is the first Indian film that has been completely filmed in South Korea. We could rightly call Made in Korea, an Indo-Korea film.

It is about a girl from Tamil Nadu who travels to South Korea, facing different situations and going through various emotions,” he says.

Karthik adds that other supporting casts are all Koreans and the dialogues will be in their native language. “I didn’t want to dub it in Tamil and take the natural essence out of it.