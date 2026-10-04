‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

Speaking to PEOPLE while attending ArtPrize, an annual art competition and cultural festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Cranston said he wants to continue working for as long as he can.

"For an actor living the life that I am very fortunate to have, I have no intention of stopping, and I think life will stop before I will want it to, and that will be great," Cranston said.

The actor added that retirement is not something he sees himself choosing, saying that acting and writing are a major part of his life.