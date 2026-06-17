Have never seen an audience watching a film so quietly: Imtiaz Ali on 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

"The situation 78 years back was different and the way those guys had to be in order to survive is different. Now Nirvair (Dosanjh) has the mind space to reconnect and he should because otherwise, he will never feel whole or settled.”

Discussing his last sequence, Ali said it became possible because of Dosanjh and his long-time collaborator, lyricist Irshad Kamil.

"A lot of people have said that they think the whole film is on one side and the music video on the other. I must acknowledge Irshad Kamil who said, 'Sir, you have made this film, but then there is something that you can do, which goes beyond the film'.