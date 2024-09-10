Harshvardhan Rane to star in 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'

MUMBAI: A sequel to "Sanam Teri Kasam", the Hindi debut film of actor Harshvardhan Rane, is officially in development.

Production banner Soham Rockstar, which had produced the movie, announced the follow-up, which will feature Rane in the lead role.

"'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' is officially happening! After the epic love story of the first film, we’re back with more! Stay tuned for updates," the company wrote on Instagram, while posting a photo featuring Rane and producer Deepak Mukut.

Rane, also known for his performances in movies such as "Taish", "Haseen Dillruba" and "Dange", also shared the news of the sequel on his Instagram page.

"Sanam Teri Kasam" was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, and released in 2016.

Also starring Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, the movie was about an awkward librarian who seeks help of her brooding neighbour (Rane) after being disowned by her family.