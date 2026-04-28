Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz are engaged

As per ‘People’, she was previously seen wearing the sparkler during an outing with Harry Styles on April 19. The pair were first linked in August 2025, when they were spotted walking arm in arm in Rome.

A day later, Deuxmoi reported that the pair had been spotted kissing at Rita's in London the week prior.

At the time, a source shared that the former ‘One Direction’ singer was "spending time with Kravitz while she’s been on her (Caught Stealing) press run”.