Harris Jayaraj to score music for Vikram's film with Anand Shankar?

One of India's finest actors, Vikram, fondly called 'Chiyaan' Vikram by his fans, had in February this year announced that he was to do four films with directors that he deeply admired. Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, Vikram had said, "Sometimes silence is preparation. I spent this year waiting for stories that moved me.

Grateful to now begin four films, each very different, with directors I deeply admire. I can’t wait to share these journeys with you. Anban, Chiyaan!" Sources close to the actor say that one of the four films that Vikram was referring to will be with director Anand Shankar. Now, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the trio have gotten together one more time. For the unaware, Harris Jayaraj was the music director for director Anand Shankar's hit film 'Irumugan', which featured Vikram in the lead.