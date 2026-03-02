Harish Kalyan blessed with baby girl

Actor Harish Kalyan tied the knot with Narmada in 2022. On Monday, Harish shared some exciting news saying that the couple are blessed with a baby girl.
He issued a statement, which read, "My heart is filled with joy as I share the wonderful news that my wife Narmada and I have welcomed our baby girl today (02.03.2026). Both mother and daughter are healthy and doing well. We are deeply grateful for the love and blessings from our family, friends, and well-wishers as we begin this beautiful new chapter together."
On the workfront, Harish Kalyan was last seen in Diesel. He has Dashamakan in the pipeline, in which he essays the role of a rapper.