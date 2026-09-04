'Hanuman Ansh' set for worldwide release on September 11

The banner, known for backing blockbuster franchises such as "KGF" and "Kantara", announced on Instagram that it will distribute the film overseas through its international distribution arm Hombale Overseas.

"A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, Hombale Films, are proud to take Hanuman Ansh to international audiences through Hombale Overseas," the production house said in its post.

"The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as Hanuman Ansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026," it added.