'Hanuman Ansh' set for worldwide release on September 11

MUMBAI: Production banner Hombale Films on Thursday announced that it will take the Hindi film "Hanuman Ansh", inspired by the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, to international audiences with its worldwide release on September 11.
The banner, known for backing blockbuster franchises such as "KGF" and "Kantara", announced on Instagram that it will distribute the film overseas through its international distribution arm Hombale Overseas.
"A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, Hombale Films, are proud to take Hanuman Ansh to international audiences through Hombale Overseas," the production house said in its post.
"The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as Hanuman Ansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026," it added.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, "Hanuman Ansh" follows Dr Ram Bhosle, an Indian freedom fighter whose journey from an underground rebel to a yogi unfolds under the guidance of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji.
Inspired by the life and teachings of Maharaj-ji, the film explores themes of faith, service and inner transformation.
The film, which was released in Indian theatres on August 7, had a slow start at the box office, registering paltry collections in its first two weeks before gaining momentum through word-of-mouth.
The film has since picked up pace, earning Rs 72.97 crore in gross collections and Rs 61.88 crore nett at the box office, according to trade website Sacnilk.