Hansika Motwani’s horror thriller titled Kapaali unveiled

Presented by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and produced by Kalyana Chakravarthy Manthina and Bhanu Kiran Pratapa under the Sapta Aswa Media Works banner, the film is set against a police backdrop and a blend of psychological horror and supernatural mystery. According to the makers, Kapaali translates to “the one who wears a skull,” with the first-look poster reflecting the film’s dark and occult-themed narrative.