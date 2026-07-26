Hansika Motwani’s horror thriller titled Kapaali unveiled

CHENNAI: The makers of director Raam Ganni’s upcoming psychological horror thriller, starring Rohith Nara and Hansika Motwani, have unveiled the film’s title as Kapaali along with its first-look poster on the occasion of Rohith Nara’s birthday.
Presented by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and produced by Kalyana Chakravarthy Manthina and Bhanu Kiran Pratapa under the Sapta Aswa Media Works banner, the film is set against a police backdrop and a blend of psychological horror and supernatural mystery. According to the makers, Kapaali translates to “the one who wears a skull,” with the first-look poster reflecting the film’s dark and occult-themed narrative.
The poster also features a terrifying female figure with glowing red eyes, alongside police personnel and a police transport vehicle placed within a glowing ritual circle with the tagline, A Journey Into The Unknown,” Announcing the title on social media, Sapta Aswa Media Works wrote, “A journey into the UNKNOWN begins here… #RN21 is titled as #KAPAALI. Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to Rohith Nara.”