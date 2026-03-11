Hansika ends her marriage with Sohael sans alimony

CHENNAI: Actor Hansika Motwani has officially divorced her husband, Sohael Khaturiya. A Mumbai court granted a divorce to the couple, who arrived at this decision with mutual consent after being married for four years. Moreover, Hansika did not seek any alimony from the divorce proceedings.
It is reported that the couple have been living separately since 2024 after differences of opinion. We had reported last year that the couple had also deleted pictures and videos from their respective social media pages. However, Hansika refrained from commenting on her marital status when we tried to reach her.
Sohael, a businessman, was a longtime boyfriend of Hansika, and they tied the knot in 2022 in Jaipur. Their entire wedding process was documented, titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. It was released as a series on JioHotstar.
Earlier, in an interview with DT Next in 2023, Hansika had said that her work will stay the same even after marriage. "I am always going to be an entertainer. I have been one in 20 years, and it will continue. Marriage has happened with me, and that is personal. Things will happen in that front as life unfolds.”