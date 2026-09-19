Half gets Midnight Madness slot at TIFF

Produced by Anne Sajeev and PK Sajeev under Fragrant Nature Film Creations, Half was presented to an international audience as an intense and immersive film.

Director Samjad, producers Anne Sajeev and PK Sajeev, actors Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj, composer Mithun Mukundan and sound designer Vishnu Govind took part in the question-and-answer session. The discussion covered the film’s theme, visual treatment, music, sound design and performances.

The lead actors also spoke about their characters, while the film’s action sequences emerged as another talking point. The fight choreography by Very Tri Yulisman received particular attention from the audience.

The music and sound design were also discussed for their contribution to the film’s atmosphere. Pappinu has handled the cinematography, while Mahesh Bhuvanend is the editor and Vishnu Govind has handled the sound design.