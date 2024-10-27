Habeebi explores lifestyle of Muslims in southern TN

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Meera Kathiravan, who shot to fame with his directorial ventures like Aval Peyar Tamizharasi and Vizhithiru, is now ready with his next outing titled Habeebi. The exact Tamil meaning of this Arabic word means ‘En Anbe’. The film’s first look unveiled recently, has found a decorous response.

Sharing the insight about this film, director Meera Kathiravan says, “I entered the realm of cinema with the sole intention of creating this film. After a span of twenty-two years, this aspiration has finally materialised. In the current situation of this contemporary world, it is now essential to set aside our lengthy discourses and engage with one another directly, fostering meaningful conversations about our thoughts.”

“The film explores the lifestyle and cultural identity of Tamil-speaking Muslims in Southern Tamil Nadu, yet its themes are universal and will appeal to a broad audience. Against this rich backdrop, a poignant love story has been intricately woven into the narrative. Significantly, the audience will experience a sense of connection and introspection while engaging with this film. In this regard, the movie is poised to achieve significant success in international markets, which is why we have chosen the title Habeebi.”

Director Kasthuri Raja is taking on a significant role in this project. He is being introduced as a promising character artist through this film, which will serve as a crucial milestone in his cinematic journey.

This production also marks the debut of newcomer Eesha in the lead role, while Malavika Mohan, who won the admiration of young audiences with her captivating performance in Joe, will portray the female lead.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi of V House Production watched the film, and out of self-interest, has decided to release it.

Habeebi will have its music composed by Sam CS, along with cinematography by Mahesh Muthusamy and editing by Raja Mohammad.