GV's horror thriller Immortal wrapped up

CHENNAI: Director Mariyappan Chinna's horror thriller 'Immortal', featuring actors G V Prakash and Kayadu Lohar, has now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up. GV Prakash posted a video clip on X showing the entire cast and crew celebrating the wrapping up of shooting, "It’s a wrap for #Immortal. Releasing in theatres soon."
Sharing the teaser on his X timeline, the actor said, "Here is #Immortal teaser for all of u, the mystery world unveils now. (sic)" The teaser starts with a romantic note as GV shows interest in Kayadu Lohar's character but when they start to live in the same apartment the horror part starts when GV finds a beast with a "Bat face".
The film, apart from G V Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, also features many actors including TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and Sunita Shrestha.
On the technical front, the film, which has been produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran, has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and music by Sam CS. Editing by San Lokesh while art direction is by Siva Sankar. Stunts choreographed by R.Sakthi Saravanan while dance have been choreographed by Sabarish.