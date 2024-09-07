GVM, Mammootty’s next titled Dominic

CHENNAI: As Mammootty turned 73 on Saturday, the makers of his next with Gautham Vasudev Menon released the first-look poster and revealed the title as well. Titled Dominic, the poster was intriguing and suspicious.

Mammootty was seen wearing a bathrobe with a purse and a cat is following him. The complete title is Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse.

This is the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker and GVM’s debut in the Malayalam film industry. The film went on floors in July in Kochi and is bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany. Nayanthara is set to play the female lead.

Vishnu R Dev is handling the camera, while Anthony is taking care of the cuts. Darbuka Siva of Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee fame is the music composer.