GV Prakash’s Vekkai first-look poster unveiled

CHENNAI: The first-look poster of Vekkai, starring actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar, was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. The film is jointly produced by director Pa. Ranjith’s Neelam Productions and Divine Productions.
The project marks the directorial debut of Akiran Moses, who previously worked as an associate director with Pa. Ranjith for several years.
Designed with a distinctive graphic style, the firstlook poster features GV Prakash and Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi confronting each other on a busy Chennai street. The visual hints at a story rooted in a seemingly ordinary roadrage incident and its far-reaching consequences.
Speaking about the film, director Akiran Moses described Vekkai as an action thriller that explores how a moment of anger can alter multiple lives. Shivani Rajashekar stars as the female lead, while Sunil, Mime Gopi, Lingesh, Lisa Chinnu and Lakshmi Priya are also part of the cast.GV Prakash has also composed the music for the film.