GV Prakash’s Kingston trailer takes on a sea horror adventure

CHENNAI: Kingston, starring GV Prakash Kumar dropped its official trailer on Thursday, which was released by Dhanush on his X account.

The film promises to be India’s first sea fantasy adventure. The 95-second teaser opens with a radio announcement about missing fishermen who ventured into the sea.

It then hints at the sea being haunted by ghosts, with GV Prakash and other characters becoming trapped in its mysterious depths.

Directed by debutant Kamal Prakash and produced by Zee Studios in association with GV Prakash’s Parallel Universe Pictures, the film stars Divya Bharathi in the female lead.

GV Prakash is also composing the film’s music.

The cast also includes Antony, Chethan, Kumaravel, and Sabu Mohan, among others.

Gokul Benoy is the cinematographer for Kingston, which will be released on March 7.