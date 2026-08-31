GV Prakash: We took a year to shoot 'Immortal' and a year for its CG work

The film's CG works are being handled by top CG firms in Canada, which have been working on the film for a year now.

Going on to explain why they named the film 'Immortal', G V Prakash said, "I initially wanted the film to be called 'Saaga Varam' but we later changed it to 'Immortal'. In this film, there's a portion that tells the story of a man who lives for 4000 years. It will go to a prehistoric time."

The film has already been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a clean 'U' certificate.

G V Prakash took to his X timeline to share the update. Sharing a poster that announced that the film had been certified U, the actor wrote, "#Immortal from September 4."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced in May this year that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

The film has been eagerly awaited ever since the makers released a chilling and entertaining teaser of the film last year.

The teaser begins on a funny romantic note. It has G V Prakash, who is a die hard romantic, having a conversation with a friend. He says, "Imagine how it would be if a handsome guy like me and a very beautiful girl stayed in the same house." The friend replies, "It would be jealousy-inducing." To this, G V Prakash gleefully says, "It must."

The teaser then shows G V Prakash having a conversation with actress Kayadu Lohar in a flat that looks exactly like the one he was seen talking about a while ago to his friend.

"If I ask you something, will you mistake me," he asks her and she shoots back, saying, "You will anyway ask something that is wrong."

The teaser makes it evident that G V Prakash's character in the film is romantically interested in the character that Kayadu Lohar plays. He tells her, "My room has a lot of mosquito problems" to which she replies, "Mine has problems caused by bats. Is it alright?"

It is then that the horror phase starts. He wakes up in the middle of the night and looks through the keyhole, only to find a beast with the face of a bat!

The film, apart from G V Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, also features a host of actors including TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and Sunita Shrestha.

On the technical front, the film, which has been produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran, has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and music by Sam CS. Editing for the film is by San Lokesh while art direction is by Siva Sankar. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by R.Sakthi Saravanan while dances have been choreographed by Sabarish.