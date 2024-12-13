GV Prakash ooks quirky in Selvaraghavan’s Mental Manadhil FL

CHENNAI: As a surprise treat to fans, GV Prakash is teaming up with Selvaraghavan for his next. Titled Mental Manadhil, actor-filmmaker Dhanush unveiled the first look of the film on Friday. Madhuri Jain to play the female lead.

The first-look poster featured GV Prakash in a completely different and vibrant look. Arun Radhakrishnan will handle the camera, while GV Prakash himself will score the music. Balaji will take care of the cuts.

GVP is donning the producer’s hat, under the banner Parallel Universe Pictures.