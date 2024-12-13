Begin typing your search...

    GV Prakash ooks quirky in Selvaraghavan’s Mental Manadhil FL

    The first-look poster featured GV Prakash in a completely different and vibrant look. Arun Radhakrishnan will handle the camera, while GV Prakash himself will score the music. Balaji will take care of the cuts.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Dec 2024 11:50 PM IST
    GV Prakash ooks quirky in Selvaraghavan’s Mental Manadhil FL
    X

    Poster of the film

    CHENNAI: As a surprise treat to fans, GV Prakash is teaming up with Selvaraghavan for his next. Titled Mental Manadhil, actor-filmmaker Dhanush unveiled the first look of the film on Friday. Madhuri Jain to play the female lead.

    The first-look poster featured GV Prakash in a completely different and vibrant look. Arun Radhakrishnan will handle the camera, while GV Prakash himself will score the music. Balaji will take care of the cuts.

    GVP is donning the producer’s hat, under the banner Parallel Universe Pictures.

    GV Prakash KumarGVPSelvaraghavanKollywood
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick