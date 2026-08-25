GV Prakash Kumar’s Ninja begins shooting in Thanjavur

The film began with a traditional pooja ceremony at Sripathy Cinemas in Thanjavur on Monday. The first schedule is expected to run for 20 days. Written and directed by Murugu, the film is produced by S Sai Devanand and KS Sinish under Soldiers’ Factory and Learn and Teach Production.

Interestingly, GV Prakash was initially signed as the music director but has now taken on the lead role. Sean Roldan will compose the music. Prarthana, known for films such as Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil, Love Today and Parking, plays the female lead.