GV Prakash Kumar’s Ninja begins shooting in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Director Murugu’s upcoming family entertainer Ninja, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Prarthana in the lead, has begun shooting in Thanjavur.
The film began with a traditional pooja ceremony at Sripathy Cinemas in Thanjavur on Monday. The first schedule is expected to run for 20 days. Written and directed by Murugu, the film is produced by S Sai Devanand and KS Sinish under Soldiers’ Factory and Learn and Teach Production.
Interestingly, GV Prakash was initially signed as the music director but has now taken on the lead role. Sean Roldan will compose the music. Prarthana, known for films such as Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil, Love Today and Parking, plays the female lead.
The cast also includes Jenson Diwakar, Radha Ravi, Dheepa Ramanujam, Devadarshini and Kalyani Natarajan. Harish Kannan is the cinematographer, while Ganesh Siva handles the editing. Gopi Anand is the art director, Priya Ravi is the costume designer and Dinesh Kaasi is the stunt choreographer. The film is said to be a light-hearted romantic family entertainer.