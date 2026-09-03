GV Prakash Kumar’s music label acquires audio rights of Sajeev Pazhoor's ‘Enna Vilai’

What makes ‘Enna Vilai’ special?

Enna Vilai has received recognition at various international film festivals. The film won the Best Feature Film honour at the Mannheim Arts and Film Festival in Germany and the Best Screenplay award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

It was also officially selected for the Kaia International Film Festival in Istanbul and the Atlanta Indian Film Festival in the US.

The film is produced by Githesh Viswambharan and Anugopal Venugopalan under the banner of Kalamaya Cineverse.

The film is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release in September 2026.