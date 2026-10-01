GV Prakash Kumar's film with director Hariharan Ram enters final schedule of filming

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash, who posted a picture of himself from the sets of the film, wrote, "Final schedule on…. A @hariharanram24 film …. Shot by @thenieswar sir … @larkstudios1 @ParallelUniPic."

For the unaware, Hariharan Ram is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Joe'.

The film, which is being produced by Lark Studios, which has delivered two blockbusters --Garudan and Maaman -- back-to-back, along with Parallel Universe Pictures, was announced officially in April this year.

Malavika Manoj, who impressed audiences with her performance in 'Joe', plays the female lead opposite G.V. Prakash Kumar in this film. Sources disclosed that the film will present G V Prakash in a completely new dimension, for which he had undergone intense preparation.