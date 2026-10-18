GV Prakash Kumar joins Ramayana as singer for Ravana's track

The musician’s involvement in the ambitious project came about unexpectedly, following a phone call from Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who is scoring the film along with Hans Zimmer. According to a note shared by Prakash’s public relations team, he received the call while returning from the airport after a visit to Ayodhya.“I did not know about it in advance. When I was on the way back from the airport, I received a phone call from Rahman sir, who asked me to sing a track for it,” Prakash said.‘Ramayana’ features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Sheeba Chadha, among others.The film is planned as a multi-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. Its first instalment, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.