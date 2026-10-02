Gurvinder Singh's 'Rehmat', Shaunak Sen's 'Termite' in first lineup of Dharamshala film fest

The film gala, which will be held at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Upper Dharamshala, will present curated screenings, workshops, masterclasses, conversations and mentorship sessions, the organisers said in a statement.

Founded in 2012 by filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, DIFF has grown into one of India's leading independent film festivals and has provided a platform for emerging filmmakers.

"When we started DIFF, we wanted to create a space in Dharamshala where independent films could be experienced in a communal setting, and where filmmakers and audiences could spend time with each other beyond the screening room. Fifteen years later, that spirit remains at the heart of the festival. We are excited to welcome everyone back to the mountains for this year's landmark edition," the founders said.