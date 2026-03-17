Guru Somasundaram plays the haunting librarian in Demonte Colony 3

The one spine-chilling character that kept the audience on the edge of their seats is the librarian in Demonte Colony 2. Although his identity was not revealed, the film ended with the audience's curiosity about who he is, which will be disclosed in Demonte Colony 3. On Tuesday, the makers revealed that Guru Somasundaram will play the librarian’s role in the film. The team also unveiled a BTS video from the sets.
Headlined by Arulnithi, Ajay Gnanamuthu is directing the third instalment. The star cast includes Priya Bhavanishankar, Meenakshi Govindarajan and Archana Ravichandran in key roles. In the posters that were released previously, Arulnithi was seen in Demonte’s attire, sitting amid corpses, and Priya Bhavanishankar was seen carrying a womb with blood-soaked hands.
Sam CS will compose the tunes, and the project is backed by Sudhan Sundaram, Manish Singhal and Durgaram Choudhary. Sivakumar Vijayan is handling the camera, while Kumaresh D is taking care of the cuts. The film will hit the screens in the summer this year.
Demonte Colony was released in 2015, and the second instalment, which was released in 2024, served as a direct sequel with Arulnithi in dual roles.