Governor trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee goes against all odds to save India from 1990 financial crisis in this thriller

At the sidelines of an event organised by RSS, Vipul Shah shared the details of his movie. While talking to ANI, the producer said that the film is based on the oil crisis in 1990. He said, "On June 12th, my film 'Governor' is being released, Manoj Bajpayee is in the lead role. In 1990, just like the atmosphere is today, the war between Iran and America, back then it was the war between Iraq and America. There was a shortage of oil in India then, and there is now. So, a true story of exactly the same environment that happened in 1990, and a story of how India was saved while almost becoming bankrupt. So, I am very excited and I feel that this film will get a lot of love from the people." The movie is set to be released on 12th June 2026.