Gopichandh Malineni tells Kajal Aggarwal: Thank you for bringing heart, strength and soul to #NBK111!

Taking to his X timeline to pen the birthday post to Kajal Aggarwal, Gopichandh Malineni wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @MsKajalAggarwal garu. Beyond the performer everyone admires, I have had the privilege of knowing the wonderful person behind it all. Thank you for bringing heart, strength and soul to #NBK111."

A few days ago, the makers of the film had released a glimpse video of the film on the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday. Set against the turbulent backdrop of 1993 Bombay, the promo showed a dark and violent landscape. Into this world, Balakrishna was seen walking, carrying an intimidating blend of style, aggression, and authority. The glimpse video made it evident that director Gopichand Malineni had designed this film as a grand action saga. Balakrishna’s character in this film is being described as the "King Of Chaos".