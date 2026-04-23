‘Good script choices have taken me to Rashtrapati Bhavan’

Priyanka sees this as the beginning of many cross cultural films in the making. “It was more of a cultural exchange. If a film can evoke such a positive response, the filmmaking scene in India is encouraging. More filmmakers and production houses will come forward to make more of such scripts in the future.”

This isn’t something that she has achieved overnight. She attributes this recognition to the narratives that she has been a part of like Doctor, Etharkkum Thuninthavan, Captain Miller, and They Call Him OG among others over the years. “Yes, I am happy that I landed these films and I was able to justify my role in them. With each film we learn and grow. However, when it came to Made In Korea, the entire film revolved around me and I had to keep the audience intrigued with my performance. So, the responsibility was much bigger,” she says with a smile.