‘Good script choices have taken me to Rashtrapati Bhavan’

Priyanka Mohan has all the reasons to walk on air. But she is calm, composed and grounded. She just came out of one of the biggest evenings of her life in New Delhi. Yes, the actor was a part of the President’s banquet that was hosted for Lee Jae-myung, the President of South Korea. Priyanka happened to meet the President of India Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thanks to her choice of scripts. She was recently a part of Made In Korea-- a Indo-Korea film and in fact, the first Indian film to be shot extensively in South Korea. “I was taken by surprise when I was invited. Not even in the wildest of my dreams I imagined myself to be a part of such a rendez-vous-- in the middle of such top leaders of the world and have a meal with them together. In my childhood, I used to imagine how Rashtrapati Bhavan looked from the inside. That has come true today,” she begins.
Moreover, she feels elated that her movie has been watched by top dignitaries, who also had a conversation with her about Made In Korea. “They made time in the middle of their busy schedules to watch the film and talk to me about it. President of Korea, Lee Jae-myung and his wife, the first lady of South Korea told me that he enjoyed the film and liked my performance. It is one of the biggest credits I received as an actor. Also, to be greeted by our President, Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and spending over four hours, is just surreal. The initial plan was to meet only the South Korean president. But after our President too watched it, she extended an invitation to be a part of the evening,” adds the actor.
Priyanka sees this as the beginning of many cross cultural films in the making. “It was more of a cultural exchange. If a film can evoke such a positive response, the filmmaking scene in India is encouraging. More filmmakers and production houses will come forward to make more of such scripts in the future.”
This isn’t something that she has achieved overnight. She attributes this recognition to the narratives that she has been a part of like Doctor, Etharkkum Thuninthavan, Captain Miller, and They Call Him OG among others over the years. “Yes, I am happy that I landed these films and I was able to justify my role in them. With each film we learn and grow. However, when it came to Made In Korea, the entire film revolved around me and I had to keep the audience intrigued with my performance. So, the responsibility was much bigger,” she says with a smile.
Priyanka Mohan is currently shooting for her Kannada film 666 Operation Dream Theater alongside Shiva Rajkumar in Bengaluru.
On the Tamil front she says that a few announcements will be made soon. “For now, all I can say is I am happy thinking about the event on Monday evening. I am lost for words,” she says as she is getting ready to shoot for her portions