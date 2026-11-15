Gondhal takes its Marathi story beyond borders

Set against the backdrop of Maharashtra's traditional Gondhal ritual, the psychological thriller explores human emotions, interpersonal relationships, patriarchy and the complexities of individual choices. Ishita, who plays Suman, describes her character as a flawed yet relatable woman struggling to take control of her life.

"Suman is not a typical idealistic girl. She is human, and I think that is what makes her interesting. We are all flawed as human beings, and she is no exception. You cannot put a human being into a list of dos and don'ts," she says.

Elaborating on Suman's circumstances, Ishita points out that her character lives in an environment where she is neither allowed to express her opinions nor make decisions for herself. "People have already made choices for her – whom she should marry and how she should live. She is simply trying to survive in that environment. She was never given the freedom to make a choice in the first place. During that one night, she gets a small window of opportunity to take control of her life," she explains.

Yogesh, who plays Anand, describes his character as a happy and committed individual who finds himself surrounded by people driven by greed and jealousy. "Anand is a very happy person and is extremely committed to any relationship. However, he is surrounded by greedy and jealous people. As an actor, it is an honour for me to be an integral part of this film," he says. He adds that Anand is essentially a kind-hearted person who underestimates the complexities surrounding him.