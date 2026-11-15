Gondhal takes its Marathi story beyond borders

CHENNAI: Marathi film Gondhal, India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, is now reaching Tamil audiences with its dubbed version. Written, directed and produced by Santosh Davakhar, the film recently had a special screening in Chennai, attended by its lead actors, Ishita Deshmukh and Yogesh Sohoni. Speaking to DT Next on the occasion, the actors opened up about their characters, the film's cultural roots, its international recognition and their experience of working with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.
Set against the backdrop of Maharashtra's traditional Gondhal ritual, the psychological thriller explores human emotions, interpersonal relationships, patriarchy and the complexities of individual choices. Ishita, who plays Suman, describes her character as a flawed yet relatable woman struggling to take control of her life.
"Suman is not a typical idealistic girl. She is human, and I think that is what makes her interesting. We are all flawed as human beings, and she is no exception. You cannot put a human being into a list of dos and don'ts," she says.
Elaborating on Suman's circumstances, Ishita points out that her character lives in an environment where she is neither allowed to express her opinions nor make decisions for herself. "People have already made choices for her – whom she should marry and how she should live. She is simply trying to survive in that environment. She was never given the freedom to make a choice in the first place. During that one night, she gets a small window of opportunity to take control of her life," she explains.
Yogesh, who plays Anand, describes his character as a happy and committed individual who finds himself surrounded by people driven by greed and jealousy. "Anand is a very happy person and is extremely committed to any relationship. However, he is surrounded by greedy and jealous people. As an actor, it is an honour for me to be an integral part of this film," he says. He adds that Anand is essentially a kind-hearted person who underestimates the complexities surrounding him.
Talking about the film's cultural backdrop, the actors explain that the word 'Gondhal' has two meanings in Marathi. Apart from referring to a traditional ritual, it also denotes chaos, particularly in interpersonal relationships. While the film celebrates Maharashtra's cultural heritage and way of life, it uses this setting to explore human vulnerabilities and complexities. "Every character has their own motivations. Some are driven by greed, some by love and lust, while others are fighting for their freedom and the right to make their own choices," they say, adding that the film's exploration of patriarchy remains relevant even today.
One of the highlights of the conversation was their experience of working with Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed the film's music. Ishita recalls how the maestro travelled to the director's village in Maharashtra before the shoot to understand the traditional Gondhal performance and its music firsthand.
"Before the shoot, Ilaiyaraaja sir visited our director's village and stayed there for two days. He watched a live Gondhali performance to understand the traditional music. I remember sitting behind him when he took out his phone and started recording the Gondhali music. I believe he also had someone send those recordings to his Chennai studio. I was surprised by the attention to detail with which he works even at this age. That is what makes him a maestro," Ishita recalls.
She says the visit took place around 2024 and that witnessing the composer's dedication to understanding the region's musical traditions was an experience in itself. Both Ishita and Yogesh expressed their admiration for the veteran composer, describing his association with the film as an honour.
The actors also spoke about the technical challenges involved in making the film, particularly a lengthy single-shot sequence. Yogesh credited cinematographer Amalendu Chaudhary for executing the sequence, revealing that it took 27 takes, with each lasting approximately 25 to 26 minutes. The team also spent nearly six days rehearsing for it.
With the film now representing India on the international stage, the actors say the response to its overseas screenings has been encouraging. "It is like a dream come true. It is unbelievable. We have been receiving so much positive response. The film had screenings in the UK and Canada, and people absolutely loved it. They have also shared their opinions through various social media platforms. The response has been amazing," says Yogesh.
The Chennai screening, too, proved encouraging, with the actors enjoying the opportunity to meet audiences and hear their feedback. They also appreciated the work that went into the Tamil dubbed version, particularly its audio-visual synchronisation, which they felt made the film feel seamless rather than like a dubbed production.