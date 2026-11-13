Gondhal: Ilaiyaraaja-composed Marathi thriller selected as India's Oscar entry

CHENNAI: Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar and featuring music by Ilaiyaraaja, has been selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place in 2027.
The Film Federation of India announced the selection on September 18, choosing the film from 33 submissions across various Indian languages. The selection committee was chaired by filmmaker P Sheshadri.
Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal unfolds against the backdrop of the traditional folk ritual of the same name. The film follows Suman, a young woman trapped in an unhappy marriage, whose relationship with another man sets off a chain of events involving obsession, deception and murder.
The film stars Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir, among others. Written and directed by Davakhar, it was released in November 2025.
The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 14, 2027.