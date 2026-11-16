Gondhal film review: A wedding night that unravels the many shades of human nature

While the director succeeds in capturing the raw emotions and motivations of almost every character, one sequence is disturbing. It involves a young boy who seeks money to pay the Gondhal performers to mock the village head, against whom he holds a grudge. The circumstances under which he manages to get the money, especially the way his own brother puts him in that position, feel unsettling. But the director neither explores its aftermath nor provides a clear resolution, which makes it even more troubling.

The climax, however, is satisfying, particularly as Anand finally sheds his innocent persona and stands up to those who try to harm him, giving them a fitting reply. But this transformation is not merely about him finding the courage to fight back. The director also uses a recurring detail involving a chicken as an effective metaphor for the way society places restrictions on women. Throughout the film, Anand refuses to let anyone cover the chicken, even when others insist that it might run away if left uncovered. He argues that it should be allowed to remain free, as it cannot even speak for itself. Interestingly, in the climax, Anand himself covers the chicken, suggesting that he too has become part of the very society he once questioned. The events of that night and the people around him have gradually changed his outlook. It is a telling moment that reinforces the film’s larger theme: even a seemingly 'good' individual can be transformed by the circumstances and the world around him.

On the whole, Gondhal is an emotionally charged psychological thriller with shades of tragedy. Backed by strong writing, assured direction, an accomplished technical crew and culturally-rich elements, the film makes for a compelling watch. Despite a few narrative gaps, it is a distinctive cinematic experience and a deserving choice to represent India at the Oscars.