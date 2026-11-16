Gondhal film review: A wedding night that unravels the many shades of human nature
Gondhal film review(4.5 / 5)
CHENNAI: Before stepping into a theatre, audiences usually have certain expectations about the film they are about to watch. And when it comes to Gondhal, India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, those expectations are naturally high. To its credit, the film manages to make a strong impression right from its opening rural Marathi wedding sequence, which is a lengthy, uninterrupted single shot. The entire film unfolds over the course of a single night during a Gondhal, an all-night ritualistic folk performance that combines prayer, devotional music and ceremonial practices.
The couple getting married are Anand (Yogesh Sohoni) and Suman (Ishita Deshmukh). Anand is a good-hearted man, whom everyone, including Suman, considers naive. Suman, on the other hand, has been forced into this marriage, and her character comes with several shades that gradually unfold. Ishita Deshmukh is excellent in portraying these different layers, while Yogesh Sohoni maintains an unassuming presence throughout, saving his best for the climax.
A wedding is generally considered an overall happy occasion, but director Santosh Davakhar looks at it from the perspectives of different people involved, each carrying their own emotions, expectations and personal conflicts. When all these individuals come together and their true intentions begin to surface, the situation naturally turns chaotic. The traditional Gondhal performance serves as the backdrop for this unfolding drama, with the characters’ motives, greed, jealousy, patriarchy, deceit, and complicated relationships colliding over the course of one night. Director Santosh Davakhar also deserves praise for weaving humour along with complex themes.
Film: Gondhal Director: Santosh Davakhar Cast: Yogesh Sohoni, Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu, Suresh Vishwakarma, Madhavi Juvekar, Aishwarya Shinde, Poonam Patel, Prashant Deshpande, Sharad Yadav, Dhruv Thoke and Vitthal Kale Synopsis: A suffocating young bride, Suman, uses her lover Sarjerao's obsession in Gondhal ritual and turns sacred tradition into a deadly chess match. Rating: 4.5/5
While the director succeeds in capturing the raw emotions and motivations of almost every character, one sequence is disturbing. It involves a young boy who seeks money to pay the Gondhal performers to mock the village head, against whom he holds a grudge. The circumstances under which he manages to get the money, especially the way his own brother puts him in that position, feel unsettling. But the director neither explores its aftermath nor provides a clear resolution, which makes it even more troubling.
The climax, however, is satisfying, particularly as Anand finally sheds his innocent persona and stands up to those who try to harm him, giving them a fitting reply. But this transformation is not merely about him finding the courage to fight back. The director also uses a recurring detail involving a chicken as an effective metaphor for the way society places restrictions on women. Throughout the film, Anand refuses to let anyone cover the chicken, even when others insist that it might run away if left uncovered. He argues that it should be allowed to remain free, as it cannot even speak for itself. Interestingly, in the climax, Anand himself covers the chicken, suggesting that he too has become part of the very society he once questioned. The events of that night and the people around him have gradually changed his outlook. It is a telling moment that reinforces the film’s larger theme: even a seemingly 'good' individual can be transformed by the circumstances and the world around him.
On the whole, Gondhal is an emotionally charged psychological thriller with shades of tragedy. Backed by strong writing, assured direction, an accomplished technical crew and culturally-rich elements, the film makes for a compelling watch. Despite a few narrative gaps, it is a distinctive cinematic experience and a deserving choice to represent India at the Oscars.