Gondhal: 10 things to know about India’s 2027 Oscars pick, from Ilaiyaraaja’s music to more

1. Gondhal is based around a traditional Maharashtra ritual

The film is set against the backdrop of Gondhal, a traditional ritual of rural Maharashtra featuring music, dance and mythology.

2. About the director of the film

Santosh Davakhar directed Gondhal and also serves as the film’s screenplay and story writer.

3. Synopsis of the film

The film follows Suman, a young bride, and her lover Sarjerao, with their relationship forming the centre of the thriller. Suman uses Sarjerao’s obsession with the Gondhal ritual and turns the sacred tradition into a deadly chess match.

4. Gondhal was selected from 33 films

The Marathi thriller was chosen as India’s Oscar entry from 33 films submitted for consideration across multiple languages and genres.

5. Director Davakhar wanted to showcase India’s heritage

The director said he wanted to make a film that represents India’s varied culture and heritage, referring to Gondhal as a film that showcases the country’s culture in a different way.