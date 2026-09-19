Gondhal: 10 things to know about India’s 2027 Oscars pick, from Ilaiyaraaja’s music to more

CHENNAI: Marathi thriller Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. The film beat 33 films submitted for consideration across multiple languages and genres.
Gondhal is also the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India's Oscar entry, after Shwaas, Harishchandrachi Factory and Court. Read on for more facts about the thriller:
1. Gondhal is based around a traditional Maharashtra ritual
The film is set against the backdrop of Gondhal, a traditional ritual of rural Maharashtra featuring music, dance and mythology.
2. About the director of the film
Santosh Davakhar directed Gondhal and also serves as the film’s screenplay and story writer.
3. Synopsis of the film
The film follows Suman, a young bride, and her lover Sarjerao, with their relationship forming the centre of the thriller. Suman uses Sarjerao’s obsession with the Gondhal ritual and turns the sacred tradition into a deadly chess match.
4. Gondhal was selected from 33 films
The Marathi thriller was chosen as India’s Oscar entry from 33 films submitted for consideration across multiple languages and genres.
5. Director Davakhar wanted to showcase India’s heritage
The director said he wanted to make a film that represents India’s varied culture and heritage, referring to Gondhal as a film that showcases the country’s culture in a different way.
6. Composer of the music
Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for the film.
7. The cast includes both established actors and newcomers
The film stars Kishor Kadam and Suresh Vishwakarma, along with newcomers Ishita Deshmukh and Nishad Bhoir, among others.
8. When was the film released in theatre?
Gondhal was released in cinemas in November 2025. It's not yet released on OTT platforms.
9. Gondhal's world premiere
Gondhal had its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2025 in the Indian Panorama segment. Davakhar also won the Silver Peacock for Best Director
10. Fourth Marathi film to be selected
Gondhal becomes the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India's Oscar entry, after Shwaas, Harishchandrachi Factory and Court.
11. Oscar shortlist stage
Prior to the award ceremony, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is scheduled to announce a 15-film shortlist for the International Feature Film category in December, followed by nominations voting in January, 2027.
- The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 14, 2027.
- Last year, India picked Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, but it could not make it to the final nominations.
(With inputs from PTI)