Golden Globes' nominee 'All We Imagine as Light' to kickstart digital journey from January

NEW DELHI: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' is all set to kickstart its digital journey soon.

The film, which recently bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes Awards 2025, will hit the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar on January 3.

Excited about the OTT release, Payal in a press note said, "I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience."

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.

The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, all hailing from Kerala.Earlier this year, the film created history by winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

'All We Imagine As Light' premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted 'competition section' on May 23. It was the first Indian film to feature in the festival's main segment in 30 years. The last Indian movie to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's Swaham in 1994.

And in December, a golden moment was etched in the history of Indian cinema with Payal Kapdia becoming the first Indian director to receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director. The film has also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

Reacting to the nomination, in a statement, Payal said, "I'm deeply honoured by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, All We Imagine as Light is still in theatres--please go watch it and support us!"

The recognition of 'All We Imagine As Light' comes as a monumental achievement not just for Kapadia but also for Indian cinema on the global stage. This is a remarkable milestone, as the film now stands alongside some of the most acclaimed international works of the year.

The Golden Globe Awards, which recognize excellence in both film and television, will stream LIVE in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play starting at 6:30 AM IST on January 6, 2025.