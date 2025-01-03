Golden Globes: Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy named as presenters for upcoming edition

LOS ANGELES: The 82nd Annual Golden Globes awards are around the corner. Creating excitement among the fans, the organisers recently announced the presenters for the upcoming edition.

As per Deadline, presenters for this year's Golden Globes include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auli`i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramirez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoe Kravitz.

The ceremony will be held on January 5 (US time). Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the evening, which celebrates both film and television. Glaser is set to make history as the first woman to host the Globes solo.

Netflix leads the pack in the Golden Globes nominations for 2024 on both the TV and film side, while A24 and HBO are well represented.

Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Davis won a Supporting Actress Oscar and a Golden Globe for 2016's Fences. She also has six other Golden Globe noms, most recently for 2022's The Woman King.

India is also eying an award with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' obtaining two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.