Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail crowned Femina Miss India World 2026

Sail, who will now represent the country at the 75th Miss World pageant, bagged the title from among 30 participants from across the country at a star-studded event in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night.

Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra was crowned Femina Miss India 2026, the first runner-up, while Sree Advaita G of Jammu and Kashmir was adjudged the second runner-up.

Sail described the win as "surreal", expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent the nation on the international stage.