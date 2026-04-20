Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail crowned Femina Miss India World 2026

BHUBANESWAR: Sadhvi Satish Sail of Goa was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026, a statement said.
Sail, who will now represent the country at the 75th Miss World pageant, bagged the title from among 30 participants from across the country at a star-studded event in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night.
Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra was crowned Femina Miss India 2026, the first runner-up, while Sree Advaita G of Jammu and Kashmir was adjudged the second runner-up.
Sail described the win as "surreal", expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent the nation on the international stage.
Actor Zeenat Aman, who was present at the event, said, "What can I say about Miss Femina? I was a part of it many years ago and even represented India. It is a platform that gives girls exposure and grooming. You can see how our girls have gone on to succeed across the world. They have achieved so much."
During their stay in the city, the top 30 contestants participated in various activities, including visits to the Sun Temple in Konark and Chandrabhaga Beach.
This was the first time that the event was held in Odisha.