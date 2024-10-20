Glimpse video from Freedom unveiled

CHENNAI: Written and directed by SathyaSiva, Freedom stars Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose in lead roles. The glimpse of the film was released by actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmakers Pa Ranjith and Karthik Subbaraj on Sunday.

Inspired by true events, the glimpse gives a sneak peek into the lives of Sasikumar and Lijomol, who want the liberation of Tamil Eelam. It also shows the torture they undergo with their fellow mates in police custody. The title also has a tagline, ‘August 14’. Produced by Pandiyan Parasuraman, Bose Venkat and Ramesh Kanna are also a part of the cast. Ghibran is composing the tunes, while NS Uthayakumar is handling the camera. Srikanth NB is the editor.