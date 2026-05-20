‘Gladiators’ documentary on Ajith Kumar Racing to release in August?

What is ‘Gladiators’ about?

The documentary focuses on Ajith’s passion for car racing and his achievements in the sport. Apart from being one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, Ajith has also participated in several international racing events over the years.

He had launched his own racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, and has represented India in multiple racing championships. Fans have been closely following updates about his racing career alongside his film projects.

The makers had unveiled the teaser on May 1, coinciding with the actor’s birthday celebrations. The visuals from the teaser featured moments from racing tracks, pit stops and behind-the-scenes footage involving Ajith and his team.