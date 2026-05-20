‘Gladiators’ documentary on Ajith Kumar Racing to release in August?

https://youtu.be/p6bP_YVhL00?si=7eCJkC-8paFoljB3CHENNAI: A documentary based on actor Ajith Kumar’s racing journey, titled Gladiators, is set to release in August, according to a Maalaimalar report. The documentary is directed by AL Vijay and has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
The teaser of the documentary was released on Ajith’s birthday earlier this month and drew attention among fans on social media. The film is centred around Ajith Kumar Racing, the actor’s professional racing team, and is expected to showcase his journey in motorsport.
The documentary focuses on Ajith’s passion for car racing and his achievements in the sport. Apart from being one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, Ajith has also participated in several international racing events over the years.
He had launched his own racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, and has represented India in multiple racing championships. Fans have been closely following updates about his racing career alongside his film projects.
The makers had unveiled the teaser on May 1, coinciding with the actor’s birthday celebrations. The visuals from the teaser featured moments from racing tracks, pit stops and behind-the-scenes footage involving Ajith and his team.
Ajith was last seen in 'Good Bad Ugly', which released in April 2025. Following the film’s release, the actor shifted his focus towards racing activities and international competitions.
The upcoming documentary has generated buzz among fans, who are eager to watch Ajith’s racing journey on the big screen. The project marks a different outing from the actor’s regular commercial films and focuses entirely on his involvement in motorsport.
Along with directing the documentary, AL Vijay has brought together a technical team led by music composer GV Prakash Kumar. Further details regarding the theatrical release are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.