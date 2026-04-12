‘Glad Frangipani stopped people from making hasty decisions’

After her passing away, I couldn’t process it. I usually pen my deep emotions as songs but Frangipani was an experience of sorts as I wrote it keeping my closed circle in mind. In a way, it is the love that my close-knit circle had for each other that has reflected in the song’s success, I believe,” begins Kaber.

The musician has been closely following the comments and messages he has been receiving for the song. “Some people messaged me saying that they have been unable to come out of the grief of passing away of their loved one for a very long time and how Frangipani helped them in being a vent.

In fact, a few of them said that they could have ended their life like Nila but this song made me realise how it would hurt their close ones and refrained from making such hasty decisions. These messages have been overwhelming,” he adds.